Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Rain showers in the evening changing to a mix of steady rain and freezing rain overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
