Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Rain showers in the evening changing to a mix of steady rain and freezing rain overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph.