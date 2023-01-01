 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News