 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News