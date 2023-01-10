This evening in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 de…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's c…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Ca…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see …