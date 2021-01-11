Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
