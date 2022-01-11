Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.