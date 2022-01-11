For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across parts of Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. T…
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbonda…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.