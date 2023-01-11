 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Showers developing after midnight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

