Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcaste…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variabl…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomo…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorr…