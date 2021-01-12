 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News