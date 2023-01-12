 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

