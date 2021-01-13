 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

