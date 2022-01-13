This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
