Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

Tags

