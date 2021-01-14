Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.