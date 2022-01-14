Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Snow will return to Central and Southern Illinois on Friday evening through the morning hours Saturday. See how conditions will vary across the region in our updated forecast.
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across parts of Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
