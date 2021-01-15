 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Saturday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

