Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
