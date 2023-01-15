This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
