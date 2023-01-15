 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News