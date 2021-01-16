 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

