This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expec…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Ca…
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale ar…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50'…