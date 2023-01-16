 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

