 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News