For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of thundersto…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, …
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. It l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcaste…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Sat…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbo…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomo…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Today's…