This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
