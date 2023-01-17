Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
