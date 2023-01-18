Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear late. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
