Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
