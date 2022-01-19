This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
