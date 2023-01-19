 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

