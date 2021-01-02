Carbondale's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Saturday, with temperatures in …
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Rain early followed by a mixture of wintry precipitation late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 18.53. A 19-degree l…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…