 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News