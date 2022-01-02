Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.