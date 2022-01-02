This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow could make for a slow morning commute Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecas…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees…