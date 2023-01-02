This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Models are…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Wednesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Carbondale area s…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. …
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Pa…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degre…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold da…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. There is a 51% cha…
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.