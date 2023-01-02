Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.