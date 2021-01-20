This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
