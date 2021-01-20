Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.