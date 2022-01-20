 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

