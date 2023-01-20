Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
