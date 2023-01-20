Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.