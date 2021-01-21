This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
