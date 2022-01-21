 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

