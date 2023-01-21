This evening in Carbondale: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
