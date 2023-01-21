 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

