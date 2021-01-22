Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.