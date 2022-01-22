 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News