Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 11-degree low is for…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temper…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.