Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.