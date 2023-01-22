 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News