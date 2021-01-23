 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

