This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. NNE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
