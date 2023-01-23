Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.