Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
