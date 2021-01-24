For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcaste…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Periods …
For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should …
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 de…