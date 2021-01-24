Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.