Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Wednesday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

