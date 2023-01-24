This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Wednesday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Dry during the day Tuesday, but rain and snow will be pushing in this evening, and late tonight through Wednesday morning it will be snowy for all. Track the activity and see how much snow will fall here.
