Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcaste…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Periods …
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 de…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should …