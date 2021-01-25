 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News