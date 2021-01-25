Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.