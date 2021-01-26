 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News