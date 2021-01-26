This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
