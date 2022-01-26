Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.