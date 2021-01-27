Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.