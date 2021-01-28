This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tod…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Periods …
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies…
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Wednesday, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 de…