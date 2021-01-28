Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.