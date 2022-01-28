 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

