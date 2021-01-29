 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

